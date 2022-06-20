 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bob Caddell

  • 0

Mass of Christian Burial for Bob Caddell, 79, of Vail, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, with a Rosary at 4:45 p.m., at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Sunday, June 19, at Denison Care Center in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanie Caddell, of Vail; daughter, Sherry Baker, of Vail; sisters, Bonita Rasmussen, of Harlan, and Marlene Doyel, of Humboldt; two grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Debra Mathies

Mass of Christian Burial for Debra Mathies, 58, of Spencer, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Chur…

Lynette Ludwig

A private family burial for Lynette Ludwig, 63, of Vail will be conducted at the King Cemetery in Vail.

Rick Neppl

Funeral Services for Rick Neppl, 71, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine set to ban Russian books and music