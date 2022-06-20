Mass of Christian Burial for Bob Caddell, 79, of Vail, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, with a Rosary at 4:45 p.m., at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
He died Sunday, June 19, at Denison Care Center in Denison.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanie Caddell, of Vail; daughter, Sherry Baker, of Vail; sisters, Bonita Rasmussen, of Harlan, and Marlene Doyel, of Humboldt; two grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.