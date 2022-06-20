Mass of Christian Burial for Bob Caddell, 79, of Vail, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, with a Rosary at 4:45 p.m., at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Sunday, June 19, at Denison Care Center in Denison.