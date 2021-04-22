Funeral services for Robert “Bob” Meyer, 95, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He died Wednesday, April 21, at his home.