Funeral services for Robert “Bob” Olson, 81, of Deloit, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
He died Thursday, April 18, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Roseann Olson, of Deloit; children, Rodney Olson, of Schleswig, Regina Schau, of Ida Grove, Ronnie Olson, of Avoca, and Rashelle Rickers, of Decatur, Nebraska; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; two step-great-granddaughters; and siblings, Dona Siemer, of Spickard, Missouri, Wayne Olson, of Spickard, Missouri, Diana Blank, of Princeton, Missouri, Debbie Schubert, of Galva, and Cindy Hoffmeier, of Denison.