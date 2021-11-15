Mass of Christian Burial for Bob Reisz, 77, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 19, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, November 18, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
He died Saturday, November 13, at Reed Place in Denison.
Survivors include two sonsm Greg, of Katy, Texas, and Gary, of Denison; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a sister, Barb Larsen, of Council Bluffs; and a brother, David, of Denison.