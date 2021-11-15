Mass of Christian Burial for Bob Reisz, 77, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 19, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, November 18, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Saturday, November 13, at Reed Place in Denison.