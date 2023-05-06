Local author/illustrator Haley McAndrews of Denison will be at the Denison Norelius Community Library on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. for a Family Storytime book reading.

In addition to selling and signing her children’s books that day, McAndrews will also be handing out free coloring sheets that feature the characters from her books.

McAndrews self-published her second picture book, “Counting Toasters 1 to 10,” on Jan. 10 this year.

Both of McAndrews’ books have earned five star reviews from Reader’s Favorite. Her newest book counts from one to 10, then back down from 10 to one again, and features her original characters – adorable and colorful little toasters.

McAndrews currently works for United Bank of Iowa in Ida Grove. She is the daughter of James Van Horn (St. Cloud, Minnesota) and Carolyn Pohlman (Lakefield, Minnesota). She graduated from Jackson County Central High School in 2004, Minnesota West Technical College in 2006 and St. Cloud State University in 2009.