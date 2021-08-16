Funeral services for Brian Boland, 62, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 19, at United Church in Schleswig with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig, with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements.

He died Saturday, August 14, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.