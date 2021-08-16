Funeral services for Brian Boland, 62, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 19, at United Church in Schleswig with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig, with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements.
He died Saturday, August 14, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Boland, of Schleswig; children, Brian Boland Jr., of Council Bluffs, Jessica Reiter, of Waterloo, Jerrod Johannsen, of Schleswig, Jacob Boland, of Earlham, and Derek Johannsen, of Charter Oak; 14 grandchildren: his mother, Jacqueline Kohnekamp, of Charter Oak; a brother, Allan Boland, of Omaha, Nebraska; and a sister, Julia Reddick, of Charter Oak.