Funeral services for Brian Knudsen, 50, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 23, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak with burial at the Charter Oak Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak is in charge of arrangements.

He died Saturday, September 18, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.