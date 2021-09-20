 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brian Knudsen
0 comments

Brian Knudsen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Funeral services for Brian Knudsen, 50, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 23, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak with burial at the Charter Oak Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak is in charge of arrangements.

He died Saturday, September 18, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his parents, Jerald and Beverly Knudsen, of Charter Oak; and one sister, Jalene Knudsen, of Denison.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The moon's phases may be affecting mankind's sleep

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Luz Maria Jaime Sanchez

Mass of Christian Burial for Luz Maria Jaime Sanchez, 53, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail.

Local

Elmo P. “Bing” Bengfort

Arrangements and services for Elmo P. “Bing” Bengfort, 93, formerly of Denison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, at St. Rose of Lima C…

Local

Connie Teut

Visitation for Connie Teut, 80, of Schleswig, will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, September 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

Local

Kenneth Kock

Funeral services for Kenneth Kock, 84, of Vail, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, September 24, at United Church in Westside with burial at…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics