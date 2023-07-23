Join us for our free kids’ activity on Thursday, July 27 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. during the Welcome Center Farmers Market, where kids will have the opportunity to make their own bubble wand from pipe cleaners, a bubble snake and experiment with giant bubble solution.
There is no preregistration, no charge to participate and all supplies are provided.
The farmers market is held at the Harrison County Welcome Center between Logan and Missouri Valley along Highway 30. For further information, call 712-642-2114.