There is something so freeing about a long drive down the highway, with nothing but fresh air, open fields and open sky as far as you can see.

Throw in a good soundtrack, some wild grasses and wildflowers growing near the roadway and the rolling Loess Hills manifesting in the distance and you’re getting close to paradise.

In the middle of an overwhelmingly stacked work week, it’s this very reason that I took my dog and my new (to me) SUV and hopped on Interstate 29 north to Harrison County.

I arrived in Little Sioux and drove through town, taking in some beautiful views as I made my way uphill to Murray Hill Scenic Overlook.

There’s a gravel lot there to park in. Hopping out of the car, we were greeted by many grasshoppers, taking to the thin dirt trail up the hill. It wasn’t too far of a walk at all, though different to the flat paths I usually walk with the dog, and there we were.

It was windy but the day was not yet hot. Rather than waiting for me to clear a path, Sully jumped so high in the air to clear tumbleweeds that had stopped in our path — bringing lots of laughs.