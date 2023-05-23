PHOTOHGRAPHY: Angie Carlyle of Denison captured the Blue Ribbon with her wonderful old barn which was “Standing Strong”. The Red Ribbon was awarded to “Evening Ride on Ridge” by Louise McCall of Castana, which depicts her horse’s point of view of a Loess Hills Valley — of course! “A Bright New World Always”, a baby, which was entered by Lyse Yanke of Onawa and captures not only the viewer’s heart, but also the white ribbon.