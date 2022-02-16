 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funeral services for Caroline Dent, 92, of Irwin, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, February 18, at the United Methodist Church in Irwin with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery near Irwin.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 17, at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning.

The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements

She died late Sunday, February 13, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.

Survivors include her children, Cathy Dent, of Knoxville, Susan Mahnke, of Manning, Betty Dent, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Charles Dent, of Audubon; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

