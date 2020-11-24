CCHM had $5,862 profit in October

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had a profit of $5,862 in October, according to information presented to the CCMH Board of Trustees by CFO Rachel Melby on Monday evening.

Inpatient procedures at CCMH continue to exceed prior years’ volumes, with total patient days up 33 percent over last October and up over 9 percent year-to-date, the finance committee report stated.

Inpatient revenue was $381,556 over budget, but outpatient procedures continued to lag the volumes in prior years; as a result, gross patient revenue was under budget by $276,875.

In her report, CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck noted that expenses were under budget by more than $600,000 for the year, which had a positive impact on operations and sustainability for the first four months of the fiscal year.

Year-to-date net profit in October was $245,958, which was $1,553,635 more than had been budgeted and an improvement of $260,917 from last year.

Bad debt write-offs were under budget by $73,809, down more than $100,000 from October 2019.

Total cash balances increased $844,108 for the month; days of cash on hand increased to 214 days.

CCMH ended September with 208 days of cash on hand.