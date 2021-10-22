CCMH and others respond to patient death lawsuit

Defendants ask

for dismissal

by Dan Mundt

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH), two doctors, a nurse and a specialty orthopedic service have responded to a lawsuit brought by the estate of a man who died at CCMH.

Thomas Plagge, an employee of Smithfield Foods, died on May 4.

Plagge’s widow, Blanca Plagge, is administratrix of his estate.

Locum tenens ER provider Eric Opheim, D.O., Ruslan Safarov, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon with Tri State Specialists; Tri State Specialists, LLP; and Julie Nielsen, ARNP, provided the other responses to the lawsuit.

Crawford County, also named in the lawsuit, has not responded.

In their responses, the defendants denied the lawsuit’s claims that CCMH, the named individuals, Tri State Specialists, or CCMH medical staff were negligent or provided substandard care that caused Plagge to suffer “pre-death physical pain and suffering, pre-death loss of bodily function, and premature death.”