CCMH and others respond to patient death lawsuit

Defendants ask
for dismissal
by Dan Mundt
Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH), two doctors, a nurse and a specialty orthopedic service have responded to a lawsuit brought by the estate of a man who died at CCMH.
Thomas Plagge, an employee of Smithfield Foods, died on May 4.
Plagge’s widow, Blanca Plagge, is administratrix of his estate.
Locum tenens ER provider Eric Opheim, D.O., Ruslan Safarov, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon with Tri State Specialists; Tri State Specialists, LLP; and Julie Nielsen, ARNP, provided the other responses to the lawsuit.
Crawford County, also named in the lawsuit, has not responded.
In their responses, the defendants denied the lawsuit’s claims that CCMH, the named individuals, Tri State Specialists, or CCMH medical staff were negligent or provided substandard care that caused Plagge to suffer “pre-death physical pain and suffering, pre-death loss of bodily function, and premature death.”
The lawsuit says Plagge’s widow has suffered a loss of support and loss of consortium; his three minor children have suffered a loss of support and loss of companionship; and his estate has suffered a loss of accumulation of assets.
All those responding asked that the lawsuit be dismissed and demanded a trial by jury.
Opheim’s response also states, “Plaintiff’s Petition fails to state a claim against Defendant upon which relief can be granted.”
The original lawsuit, filed on September 2, does not provide details as to the nature and circumstances of why Plagge needed treatment at CCMH or details of events leading to his death.
No additional detail is evident from the recent court filings.