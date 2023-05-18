Crawford County Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce its DAISY and BEE Award recipients for May 2023.

The DAISY Award is an international recognition program that honors extraordinary care given by nurses, and the BEE Award can be given to any staff member that supports patient care and that continuously go above and beyond to provide an exceptional patient experience.

Brooke Schwery, a Registered Nurse in the CCMH Emergency Department, was honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses.

The nomination submitted read, “Brooke Schwery has been an extremely motivated nurse in her time in the ER. She has re-instated the SANE program that gives members of our community access to high specialized nurses in their time of greatest need following a sexual assault or abuse. Brooke has also championed our customer service initiatives, leading to our hospital achieving a quality star rating of 4 stars! She leads her team by example and is always willing to lend a helping hand.

“Brooke has even stepped up and taken a role in the EMS team, assisting with numerous transfers, patient cares, and education duties; all in her scheduled time off. She has shown a commitment to CCMH as a facility, her coworkers as a team leader, and to her community as a professional, and that is why I believe Brooke Schwery is very deserving of the Daisy Award!”

Jenn Knickman, Surgery Secretary at CCMH, was chosen to receive the BEE Award for her kind heart and dedication to excellent patient care.

Knickman’s nomination read, “Jen is an extremely hard worker. She always strives to do the best work no matter the circumstances. On multiple occasions she has gone above and beyond for patients. She once brought a patient a birthday cake and balloons because he was having surgery on his birthday, and just recently she bought one of our pediatric surgery patients a Valentine’s Day gift because he was going to be missing his party at school. These are just a few examples of the things she goes above and beyond for our patients every day! We are very lucky to have her in the surgery department!”

“We are so proud of every single one of our nurses and support staff,” said CCMH CEO, Erin Muck. “Their work is valued not only by everyone here at the hospital, but also by our patients, whose gratitude at the expert care and kindness they receive is expressed so clearly in the DAISY and BEE nominations we receive year-round.”

Each honoree received a certificate, a pin, and a celebration in their department. Schwery also received a sculpture hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe, designed specifically for DAISY Award winners.

Nominations for future DAISY and BEE Awards at CCMH continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from staff.

Brochures about the DAISY Award and BEE Awards, along with nomination forms, are available throughout the hospital and CCMH Medical Clinic, and can also be found online at ccmhia.com/contact-us/.

The next DAISY and BEE awards will be presented in December 2023.

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) award, is an international award backed by the DAISY Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate care that nurses provide patients and families every day.

The BEE (Being Exceptional Everyday) award is designed to recognize non-nursing CCMH staff that have gone above and beyond their call of duty to provide an exceptional patient experience.