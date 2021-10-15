CCMH COVID positivity at 9.3%; clinic busy with a variety of ailments

The seven-day positive COVID-19 case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 9.3% as of Thursday, according to Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development.
The seven-day rate was down from 13.7% a week ago.
The two-week rate was 11.9% as of Thursday, which was down from 16.2% a week ago; the average age of those testing positive was 33.
“There are a couple of things going on here,” Luensmann said. “We’re testing a little less, but we’re also having fewer positives, so those are good things. We don’t know if it’s long enough to actually be a trend but we’re hoping that it is.”
Unvaccinated individuals account for 75.2% of those testing positive at CCMH; unvaccinated individuals account for 91% of COVID hospitalizations, according to Luensmann.
“Those numbers bear out that the vaccines work,” he said.
The CCMH medical clinic is busy with a mix of ailments along with the COVID cases.
“I don’t know that we’ve seen any flu but obviously there’s a lot of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) out there in young kids; we’ve seen some pneumonia,” Luensmann said. “What we’re seeing now is generally sick people, but we’re still very busy.”
A COVID surge in November, December and January is a possibility.
“I think we have to be very vigilant about that,” he said. “If you take a look at the previous trends in COVID, you can pretty well identify when we’re going to get a surge. We had a sneaking suspicion that when we saw cases go down in the spring that we’d see them come back in the summer, because that’s what had happened the year before. That is exactly what happened again this year.”
The low vaccination rate in Crawford County makes another surge possible.
“Only about 48% of the population in Crawford County is fully vaccinated,” Luensmann said.
At 82% fully vaccinated, the 65 and up age group in the county is doing fairly well, he noted.
“But we have seen a significant number of people in the county that are not vaccinated,” Luensmann said. “The good thing is we have seen some young individuals receive their COVID-19 vaccination recently.”