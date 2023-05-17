With the recent delivery of two new van-style ambulances, the Crawford County Memorial Hospital is proud to give back to community.

One of the hospitals older ambulances will be donated to the Kiron Fire and Rescue Department, where it will be used to help the community expand its service.

“Kiron has expressed interest in perhaps becoming a transport service,” said Erin Muck, CEO and president of Crawford County Memorial Hospital.

To establish a transport service, more emergency medical technicians were needed. Kiron Fire has recently been working to get more EMTs trained, receiving scholarships from both CCMH and Des Moines Area Community College in Carroll – where training has been completed — to help fund that training.

“We’re really encouraged by the number of people who have an interest in emergency services in Crawford County,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH director of marketing.

Training more EMTs was just one piece of the puzzle, Muck said.

“They also needed a new ambulance and we had donated one to them in the past,” she said. “They want to make sure they have something reliable. Knowing that we were purchasing two new ones, we wanted to donate one of our old ones.

Rachel Collins Burns, EMS service director at the Kiron Fire Department, said the donation will help transform Kiron Fire into a transport service instead of a first responder service.

“That would put another volunteer ambulance into the community, which is great for the northern part of the county, because the two current volunteer transporting services are Manilla and Dow City,” she said. “Our department has been so thankful for the generosity and leadership of CCMH.”