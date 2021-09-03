CCMH had $109,812 loss in July

She noted that about 30% of Iowa’s registered nurse workforce is of retirement age.

“Working during COVID, and being one of the more at-risk groups, you’re seeing a ton of retirements, and we saw that here as well,” Muck said.

“We had retirements in OB and other departments, so you’re seeing that people retire a little sooner than they maybe normally would, and just getting out of nursing altogether.”

Others are getting out of the profession because they’re tired of dealing with COVID-19, she said.

Attracting and retaining nursing staff will continue to be a problem, she said.

Melby said the salary/contract labor expenses, along with the discontinuation of COVID grant funds, explain most of the July loss.

CCMH ended July with $17,794,220 cash on hand, which was a decrease of $1.1 million from the end of June.

She noted that CCMH expects a large decrease in cash in July due to a third payroll payout of about $780,000, and insurance payments of about $300,000; contract staffing expenses totaled about $124,000, she said.

The cash decrease was similar to the $968,000 decrease in July 2020, Melby said.