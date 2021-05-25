CCMH had $12,250 profit in April; cash up by $582,709

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had a profit of $12,249.87 for the month of April, according to information presented to the CCMH Board of Trustees on Monday evening.

In the report prepared by CCMH CFO Rachel Melby, she noted that the hospital’s finance committee has also been comparing current numbers to those of two years ago – prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The usual set of statistics compares monthly and yearly data from one year to the next.

Melby noted that total hospital procedures in April were down 4.64% compared to April of 2019, but surgeries were up 7% and physical therapy was up 23%.

Total medical clinic visits were down by 22% for the year and by 31% compared to 2019.

Clinic-use volumes have a direct effect on volumes in other areas, such as lab and radiology use, her report noted.

Even though patient volumes and revenue were down more than had been budgeted for the month, lower Medicaid contractual adjustments and lower expenses contributed to the small profit for the month, Melby stated.

For the year-to-date, CCMH had a net profit of $94,877.94.