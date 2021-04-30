CCMH had $148,000 profit in March; cash increased by $1,375,490

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had a profit of $147,799.81 in the month of March, according to information provided by CFO Rachel Melby at the board of trustees meeting on Monday evening.

According to her CFO report, gross patient revenue was under budget by $800,000, but lower contractual adjustments and lower expenses helped produce the profit for the month.

The hospital’s net profit for the year to date was $82,628.

“This is ($)2 million greater than budget and ($)1.3 million greater than the previous year-to-date,” Melby wrote in her report.

“The biggest reduction in contractual adjustments for the month came from Medicaid,” she explained. “Iowa Medicaid (traditional, not MCOs) did a wrap-around calculation on all clinic visits from FY2020. With our increased cost per visit that year, we received a settlement of over $400,000 on FY2020.”

Medicaid receipts had a significant impact on cash balances, she reported.

“The total cash balance increase in March was $1,375,490. In addition to Medicaid, we also had a huge month for third party receipts,” she said.