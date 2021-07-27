CCMH had $2.64 million net profit in FY 2021

Pandemic recovery sluggish

According to preliminary information presented to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees on Monday evening, the hospital had a net profit $2,640,908 in fiscal year 2021.

The amount is $2,386,251 more than had been budgeted, according to the finance committee report.

“Although we performed much better than budget, we still have a way to go before reaching pre-pandemic levels,” the report stated. “Statistically, we are only up 6.78% compared to last fiscal year.”

For the last few months, CCMH has been comparing current statistics against those from 2019 – prior to the impact of the pandemic.

“Compared to FY2019 volumes, ER visits are down 15%, Specialty Clinic Visits are down 20%, and Medical Clinic Visits are down 24%,” the report stated.

According to the report, CCMH spent $1,081,624 on capital purchases and building improvements, and $1,300,000 on the acquisition of Dr. Michael Luft’s practice, but cash decreased by only by $517,523.

“Fiscal year cash balances ended with a total of $18,781,888 or 205-days cash on hand, which is above our target of 180 days cash on hand,” the report stated.