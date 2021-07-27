CCMH had $2.64 million net profit in FY 2021

Pandemic recovery sluggish
According to preliminary information presented to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees on Monday evening, the hospital had a net profit $2,640,908 in fiscal year 2021.
The amount is $2,386,251 more than had been budgeted, according to the finance committee report.
“Although we performed much better than budget, we still have a way to go before reaching pre-pandemic levels,” the report stated. “Statistically, we are only up 6.78% compared to last fiscal year.”
For the last few months, CCMH has been comparing current statistics against those from 2019 – prior to the impact of the pandemic.
“Compared to FY2019 volumes, ER visits are down 15%, Specialty Clinic Visits are down 20%, and Medical Clinic Visits are down 24%,” the report stated.
According to the report, CCMH spent $1,081,624 on capital purchases and building improvements, and $1,300,000 on the acquisition of Dr. Michael Luft’s practice, but cash decreased by only by $517,523.
“Fiscal year cash balances ended with a total of $18,781,888 or 205-days cash on hand, which is above our target of 180 days cash on hand,” the report stated.
CCMH’s preliminary financial report includes an IPERS (Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System) expense of approximately $860,000, which was $310,000 more than the hospital had accrued through the year, the report noted.
“However, the State of Iowa’s final actuarial calculations required us to accrue $310,233 more than initial projections due to the market not fully recovering as of June 30th,” the report stated. “This is not a cash transaction; it is strictly an accrual required by the State to account for our portion of the unfunded IPERS fund, but it does affect our Income Statement and profitability numbers.”
In her report to the board of trustees, CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck noted that the hospital’s audit process has started and auditors have been on site starting last week.
Muck said she anticipates that the audit will be complete and presented to the board in September or October.