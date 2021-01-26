CCMH had $426,503 loss in December

Overall volumes at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) were significantly lower in December than in the same month a year ago, according to information provided to the CCMH Board of Trustees on Monday evening.

The lower volumes resulted in a loss of $426,503 for the month, which was $154,985 more than the loss that had been budgeted, according to CCMH CFO Rachel Melby.

Melby said inpatient volumes had been offsetting declines in outpatient volumes in recent months, which had been driving monthly net profits.

CCMH saw only 67 admissions and patient days decreased by 17% in December compared to the previous month, she said.

Surgical procedures were down 30%, ER visits were down 40%, and clinic visits were down 38% compared to December 2019.

Several other factors contributed to the December loss, Melby said.

Bad debt write-offs were $94,463 more than had been budgeted and supply expenses were $84,475 more than budget.

Melby said supply shortages and related cost increases will likely continue through this year.