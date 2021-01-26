CCMH had $426,503 loss in December

Overall volumes at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) were significantly lower in December than in the same month a year ago, according to information provided to the CCMH Board of Trustees on Monday evening.
The lower volumes resulted in a loss of $426,503 for the month, which was $154,985 more than the loss that had been budgeted, according to CCMH CFO Rachel Melby.
Melby said inpatient volumes had been offsetting declines in outpatient volumes in recent months, which had been driving monthly net profits.
CCMH saw only 67 admissions and patient days decreased by 17% in December compared to the previous month, she said.
Surgical procedures were down 30%, ER visits were down 40%, and clinic visits were down 38% compared to December 2019.
Several other factors contributed to the December loss, Melby said.
Bad debt write-offs were $94,463 more than had been budgeted and supply expenses were $84,475 more than budget.
Melby said supply shortages and related cost increases will likely continue through this year.
Bad debt write-offs are an ongoing concern due to economic conditions, higher deductibles and uninsured individuals seeking emergency care, she said.
Cash flow decreased by $263,051, which was due in part to December having three pay periods and a semi-annual bond interest payment of $200,860.
Total cash balances at the end of December were $19,051,684, with 210 days of cash on hand, which was down from 214 days at the end of November, but still above the target of 180 days.
