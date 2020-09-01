CCMH has $109,126 profit in July

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had a profit of $109,126 in July, which was largely due to reduced contractual adjustments and operating expenses, according to information provided to the CCMH Board of Trustees by CFO Rachel Melby on Monday afternoon.
Melby said July was an average summer month at the hospital, with gross patient revenue under budget by just $52,061.
She said patient volumes in the month did not compare will to July 2019, which she said was unusually busy.
July 2020 compared more favorably to July 2018 from a volume standpoint, she said.
Melby said the statistics are encouraging considering that the hospital is recruiting for several open provider positions.
By signing a new enhanced agreement in July with Wellmark, CCMH received a one-time payment of $120,349, or 2% more on claims that were previously paid in 2019.
In the future, contractual adjustments are expected to be closer to what has been budgeted, she said.
The hospital’s total cash balance at the end of July was $18,331,356, which was a decrease of $968,065 from June.
The decrease in cash was mainly due to a third payroll during the month, she said.
Days of cash on hand increased from 202 to 207 days during July due to reduced expenses.
Compared to June, the hospital’s daily operating expenses decreased by $7,000 to $88,637 per day.