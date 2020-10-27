CCMH has $83,103 profit for September; cash up by $493,564

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had a profit of $83,103 in September, which was the third consecutive month the hospital recorded a net profit, according to information supplied to the CCMH Board of Trustees by CFO Rachel Melby on Monday evening.

The CCMH finance committee reported that inpatient activity dominated the month of September – with total acute patient days up 122 percent from September 2019.

Total patient volumes were up more than 8 percent; acute admissions were up more than 50 percent.

Lab procedures were up more than 19 percent for the month.

Clinic visits were up on a per-provider basis – but were down by about 50 visits for the month due to a reduced number of providers, which was significantly better than the 400 to 500 visit drop that had been expected.

The hospital’s net profit for the year stands at $244,097.

“This is a sizeable improvement over the year-to-date budgeted loss, as well as last year’s net loss of $211,000 for the same period,” the report noted.