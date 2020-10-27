CCMH has $83,103 profit for September; cash up by $493,564

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had a profit of $83,103 in September, which was the third consecutive month the hospital recorded a net profit, according to information supplied to the CCMH Board of Trustees by CFO Rachel Melby on Monday evening.
The CCMH finance committee reported that inpatient activity dominated the month of September – with total acute patient days up 122 percent from September 2019.
Total patient volumes were up more than 8 percent; acute admissions were up more than 50 percent.
Lab procedures were up more than 19 percent for the month.
Clinic visits were up on a per-provider basis – but were down by about 50 visits for the month due to a reduced number of providers, which was significantly better than the 400 to 500 visit drop that had been expected.
The hospital’s net profit for the year stands at $244,097.
“This is a sizeable improvement over the year-to-date budgeted loss, as well as last year’s net loss of $211,000 for the same period,” the report noted.
Other highlights of the report included: gross patient revenue was over budget by $94,000; the provision for bad debt was under budget by $53,000; operating expenses were under budget by $142,000.
Total cash balances increased by $493,564; days of cash on hand increased by one day to 208 days.
CCMH ended the month with total of $18,260,964 in cash.
According to the finance committee report, all reported operating indicators were positive, except in accounts receivable, which was up $485,000 from August; that number is still down by more than $2 million compared to September 2019.
The trustees on Monday approved write-offs of $61,596.97 and recoveries of $32,046.07.
Accounts receivable stood at $8,854,944 on September 30.
The balance sheet reflected total CCMH assets of $49,992,022 at the end of September.