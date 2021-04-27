CCMH purchases Denison Family Health Center

Michael Luft, DO and Sara Luft, ARNP announced the sale of their practice, Denison Family Health Center, to Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) in Denison. The sale and purchase were announced jointly at the CCMH Board of Trustees meeting on Monday evening, April 26.
The sale will conclude at the end of May. The Lufts will join the staff at the CCMH Medical Clinic – Main Campus on June 2.
Lufts noted the sale came about after a significant amount of consideration and discussion over the course of the past few months.
“For us, the decision came down to, ‘what’s best for our patients and for ourselves?’” Michael Luft said. “We really wanted what’s best for the patients. CCMH has the lab and radiology, and the rest of the technology needed, to support our family medicine practice.”
Erin Muck, CCHM president and CEO, said the addition of the Lufts to the CCMH clinic staff is a homerun for the hospital.
“Dr. Luft has been one of our full-time emergency room physicians since June 2019. He is an extremely talented ER physician and family medicine provider. We are blessed to be able to add someone with his skills and abilities to our team at the CCMH Medical Clinic,” Muck said. “Sara Luft is a very experienced advanced practitioner and will bring a valuable skill set to our staff.”
The Lufts’ practice at CCMH will focus on health care for the entire family.
A veteran of the United States Air Force, Michael Luft earned his medical degree from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Services (now known as Des Moines University). He then completed his residency in family practice at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines.
Sara Luft has been practicing as an advanced registered nurse practitioner (ARNP) since 2007. She has 14 years of experience in family medicine.
Michael Luft and Sara Luft are accepting patient appointments at CCMH Medical Clinic – Main Campus beginning on June 2.