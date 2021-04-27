CCMH purchases Denison Family Health Center

Michael Luft, DO and Sara Luft, ARNP announced the sale of their practice, Denison Family Health Center, to Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) in Denison. The sale and purchase were announced jointly at the CCMH Board of Trustees meeting on Monday evening, April 26.

The sale will conclude at the end of May. The Lufts will join the staff at the CCMH Medical Clinic – Main Campus on June 2.

Lufts noted the sale came about after a significant amount of consideration and discussion over the course of the past few months.

“For us, the decision came down to, ‘what’s best for our patients and for ourselves?’” Michael Luft said. “We really wanted what’s best for the patients. CCMH has the lab and radiology, and the rest of the technology needed, to support our family medicine practice.”

Erin Muck, CCHM president and CEO, said the addition of the Lufts to the CCMH clinic staff is a homerun for the hospital.