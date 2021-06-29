CCMH records $3 million profit in May; paycheck Protection Program loan forgiven

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) recorded a profit of $3,007,940 in May due to the forgiveness of a $3,095,100 loan, according to information presented by CCMH CFO Rachel Melby to the hospital’s board of trustees on Monday evening.
The loan was part of the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and covered two and one-half months of salary and benefit expense at CCMH during the early stages of the pandemic.
Melby said the hospital was notified last month that the loan was fully forgiven.
“Although the cash was received last April, the loan had been recorded on our balance sheet as a short-term liability until we received official notice from the SBA of the amount forgiven,” Melby reported.
The liability was written off in May and recorded as non-operating revenue.
Melby’s report noted that total hospital procedures at CCMH were down 3% and total medical clinic visits were down by almost 40% compared to May 2019; CCMH has recently started to compare numbers to those of 2019 along with the pandemic-affected months of 2020.
Lab use in May was down by 15.6% and radiology use was down by .2% compared to 2019.
Total patient days were up by four days, Melby reported.
“It is also encouraging to see that total surgeries were only down by two for the month compared to 2019,” Melby stated in her report. “This is noteworthy and promising, as we only have a partial year of service from the new orthopedic group, which didn’t get up and running until late fall.”
Total cash balances increased by $15,493 in May for a total of $20,411,683.
CCMH ended May with 226 days of cash on hand, which was up by two days from April.
She noted that cash is expected to decrease in June, due to the purchase of the Denison Family Health Center on June 1.
“We expect a sizable decrease in cash next month, with days cash on hand anticipated to decrease to approximately 200 days,” Melby stated in her report. “However, that is still above our target of 180 days cash.”