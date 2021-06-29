CCMH records $3 million profit in May; paycheck Protection Program loan forgiven

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) recorded a profit of $3,007,940 in May due to the forgiveness of a $3,095,100 loan, according to information presented by CCMH CFO Rachel Melby to the hospital’s board of trustees on Monday evening.

The loan was part of the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and covered two and one-half months of salary and benefit expense at CCMH during the early stages of the pandemic.

Melby said the hospital was notified last month that the loan was fully forgiven.

“Although the cash was received last April, the loan had been recorded on our balance sheet as a short-term liability until we received official notice from the SBA of the amount forgiven,” Melby reported.

The liability was written off in May and recorded as non-operating revenue.

Melby’s report noted that total hospital procedures at CCMH were down 3% and total medical clinic visits were down by almost 40% compared to May 2019; CCMH has recently started to compare numbers to those of 2019 along with the pandemic-affected months of 2020.

Lab use in May was down by 15.6% and radiology use was down by .2% compared to 2019.