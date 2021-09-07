CCMH recruits two new doctors

Hospital adds to ambulance staff

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) President and CEO Erin Muck announced at the August 30 CCMH Board of Trustees meeting that the hospital has recruited two new doctors.

Alisha Mor, MD, will begin a family medicine/OB practice at the end of October.

She also performs C-sections, Muck said.

Mor is currently in the process of moving to the area and will begin her practice on October 25.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Muck also announced that Dr. Patrick Luft will join CCMH.

He is the son of Michael Luft, DO, a family medicine provider with CCMH.

Patrick Luft is a third-year resident at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines; he is currently working weekend ER shifts at CCMH.

“He has signed a contract for family medicine and OB to start here either next summer or, if he gets into a fellowship of his choosing, then it will be the following summer,” Muck said.

Patrick Luft attended the trustees meeting on Monday evening and introduced himself to the board.