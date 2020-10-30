CCMH sees lower COVID numbers; regional trend higher

The two-week COVID-19 positivity case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) is 16.4 percent, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
The hospital’s overall positivity rate for October is 15.9 percent.
The COVID-19 positivity rate was 18.4 percent for testing conducted at CCMH from October 1 through October 15.
“We did have a busy ‘positive’ day on Monday, but since Monday our positives have gone down,” Rasmussen said.
CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck said even though the positivity rate is down somewhat, the CCMH hospitalization rate has remained steady.
On Thursday afternoon, CCMH had two patients hospitalized with COVID-19; Muck said the number is usually around five.
“We’re cautiously optimistic but prepared for more,” Muck said. “I think the story is that, regionally, our hospitalizations are going up.”
From Monday through Wednesday, hospitalizations in the region went up from 40 to 48 and ICU admissions are also up, she said.
On Monday, one patient in the region was on a ventilator; by Thursday the number was three.
“It’s not headed in the right direction,” Muck said. “Whether Crawford County might be seeing some improvement, our region is not.”
Hospitals in the region are suffering from staff shortages due to coronavirus infections, she said.
With employees getting sick, the question is not whether a hospital has enough beds – the question is whether the hospital has enough staffed beds, Muck said.
“We’re sitting in a great place right now, but we do know that could easily change,” she said. “I think in the region they are all seeing the same thing.”
“It’s not the time to let your guard down,” Rasmussen said.
She said CCMH has not yet had any influenza hospitalizations, which would be reported to the state.
“That’s a very positive thing,” Rasmussen said. “If anything, masks do help with that, as well.”
Everyone needs to remain on guard for the coronavirus as we head into the winter, she said.
“There’s a significant sentiment, I think, that COVID is going to magically go away at some point over the next couple of months,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development. “I would suggest that is probably not true and that people need to be on their guard and realize we’re in this for the long haul.”
Mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing are as important as they have ever been, Rasmussen said.
“That’s important and it’s going to remain extremely important through the duration of the pandemic,” she said.