CCMH sees lower COVID numbers; regional trend higher

Hospitals in the region are suffering from staff shortages due to coronavirus infections, she said.

With employees getting sick, the question is not whether a hospital has enough beds – the question is whether the hospital has enough staffed beds, Muck said.

“We’re sitting in a great place right now, but we do know that could easily change,” she said. “I think in the region they are all seeing the same thing.”

“It’s not the time to let your guard down,” Rasmussen said.

She said CCMH has not yet had any influenza hospitalizations, which would be reported to the state.

“That’s a very positive thing,” Rasmussen said. “If anything, masks do help with that, as well.”

Everyone needs to remain on guard for the coronavirus as we head into the winter, she said.

“There’s a significant sentiment, I think, that COVID is going to magically go away at some point over the next couple of months,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development. “I would suggest that is probably not true and that people need to be on their guard and realize we’re in this for the long haul.”