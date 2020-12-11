CDC Gift Card program - the gift of local shopping

The Gift Card program of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County is a good way to give a valuable gift during the holiday season – while also supporting local shopping.
“The CDC Gift Card program is a wonderful way to give a gift that can be used at dozens of local businesses and at the same time it keeps that money right here in our community,” said Rachel Desy, CDC office manager. “It’s really a win-win solution; it makes gift giving easy because you don’t have to pick just one spot for the recipient to use it at.”
A company called EML manages the funding of the gift cards; the CDC takes care of working with member businesses to set up use of the cards, which doesn’t cost anything for the business,
“On the back of the card there is a number that people can call to get their balances or ask questions,” Desy said. “It’s very user-friendly.”
The cards can be used at a wide variety of businesses.
“There are retailers, restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations and even some of the CDC service and professional members, including doctors’ offices and places like that,” she said.
“If you want to give someone a gift, they have the option to use it for something they either need or just want.”
The cards come in envelopes that can be personalized, she said.
“We always also include a list of everywhere it can be used in each envelope as well,” Desy said.
The cards can also be used for occasions beyond the holiday season, she noted.
“They would be nice for weddings, graduations, birthdays,” she said. “We’re definitely promoting it year-round as an option.”
On average, the CDC sells cards worth between $40,000 and $50,000 annually, Desy said.
“We’re already at about $46,000 for 2020, which is significant considering the difficult year that we’ve all been facing,” she said. “We know it all stays right here in Crawford County. We’re hoping that number continues to grow every year.”
Several employers in Denison use the cards as employee bonuses or gifts for employment milestones, Desy said.
She said the cards are also a good way to connect people with businesses they may not have visited in the past.
Noon on December 24 is the deadline for purchasing a CDC gift card in time for Christmas.
“If somebody would like to place an order ahead of time, they can always call our office so we can have it ready,” she said. “If it’s a larger order, we ask that they give us just a little more time so that we can have them prepared and ready.”
The cards may be purchased for any amount between $5 and $500.
A one-time activation fee of $1 is charged.
Gift cards may be purchased at the CDC office at 18 S Main Street in Denison between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Call 712-263-5621 for more information.