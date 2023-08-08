After an extensive search, the Chamber and Development Council of Crawford County has selected Paul Plumb to serve as its new executive director.

Plumb will begin his duties with the CDC on Monday, Aug. 14. He fills the vacancy created by the departure of Evan Blakley in the fall of 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul Plumb as our executive director,” Stephanie Wiese, president of the CDC, said. “His impressive track record and understanding of our community’s needs make him the perfect fit to lead our organization to new heights. Paul’s expertise will significantly strengthen local businesses and foster economic growth.”

Plumb said he was notified of his selection on July 19 and is looking forward to the challenges of his new position.

“I was very excited. I feel my skill set fits the job very well. I am looking forward to getting started,” Plumb said.

Originally from Kirkman, Plumb is a graduate of Irwin-Kirkman High School, now known as IKM-Manning. He and his wife, Michelle, moved back to Irwin approximately four years ago.

Plumb said the family was looking to return to the area in order to be closer to their adult daughter, Lexi, who lives in Omaha. They also have other family living in the area.

Prior to accepting his new position with the CDC, Plumb worked at Arnolds Park Amusement Park for nearly 20 years. He served as the marking director for the park for the past seven years after working as the sales manager of the amusement park.

In addition, Plumb served as a board member for the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.

“When we moved back, a Chamber of Commerce type job was something that appealed to me. With my background, I feel working with the Chamber and Development Council of Crawford County is a really good fit,” Plumb said. “The amusement park is nonprofit and so is the chamber, so I am comfortable in that environment. I also enjoy business, and with my marketing experience, I believe I have some skills that can help other businesses.”

Although Plumb realizes there is a learning curve associated with any new job, Plumb said he looks forward to learning how the economic development and Chamber of Commerce aspects of his role as executive director of the CDC can complement one another.

On the economic development side, Plumb said Denison, and Crawford County as a whole, has a lot to offer potential new businesses.

“I love small towns and Southwest Iowa is a great area to live. We have a strong workforce, great school systems and diverse communities, which makes this a great place to raise a family,” Plumb said. “That is what businesses are looking for. Of course they want the workforce, but they also want a place with a great family atmosphere where their employees can raise a family.”

Meanwhile, on the Chamber of Commerce side, Plumb said the CDC has a progressive board that is focused on what is best for the city and the community.

“They understand that in order to move forward, the community needs to continue developing relationships to bring new businesses to the community, while also continuing to work to expand its existing businesses,” Plumb said.

Therefore, Plumb said his initial focus as executive director will be to meet and develop relationships with the current business owners in order to develop a strategy to help them remain successful.

“I will also take a look at what’s on the table right now and see where the board wants me to focus my attention. They have been there a lot longer and know the community better than I do right now,” Plumb said. “I am excited to get busy and have a rewarding career here in the Denison area.”