Census figures show population decline in Crawford County, slight increase in Denison

The 2020 census figures, released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau, show a population decrease in many area counties, including Crawford, which lost over 550 people from 2010 to 2020.
In western Iowa, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Cherokee, Harrison, Ida, Monona, Sac and Shelby counties also lost population. Buena Vista, Plymouth, Pottwattamie and Woodbury counties gained in numbers.
Denison grew by a count of 75, from 8,298 in 2010 to 8,373 in 2020.
Although the 2020 census may have not shown as big an increase for Denison as many had hoped, the trend is still upward.
The population of the city has increased every 10 years since the 1990 census, when the count was 6,604.
Before that, the population had increased every 10 years from 1870 (326) to 1980 (6,675).
The population for the 2020 census is based on the number of residents as of April 1, 2020.
Following are census figures for the cities in Crawford County, accessed through the State Data Center.
2020/2010
- Arion: 97/108
- Aspinwall: 33/40
- Buck Grove: 34/43
- Charter Oak: 535/502
- Deloit: 250/264
- Denison: 8,373/8,298
- Dow City: 485/510
- Kiron: 267/279
- Manilla: 775/776
- Ricketts: 109/145
- Schleswig: 830/882
- Vail: 396/436
- Westside: 285/299
Population for area cities
2020/2010
- Arcadia: 525/484
- Atlantic: 6,792/7,112
- Audubon: 2,053/2,176
- Breda: 500/483
- Carroll: 10,321/10,103
- Cherokee: 5,199/5,353
- Council Bluffs: 62,799/62,230
- Defiance: 245/284
- Dunlap: 1,038/1,042
- Earling: 397/437
- Harlan: 4,893/5,106
- Ida Grove: 2,051/2,142
- Kirkman: 56/64
- Le Mars: 10,571/9,826
- Logan: 1,397/1,534
- Manning: 1,455/1,500
- Mapleton: 1,165/1,224
- Missouri Valley: 2,678/2,838
- Odebolt: 994/1,013
- Onawa: 2,906/2,998
- Sac City: 2,063/2,220
- Sioux City: 85,797/82,684
- Storm Lake: 11,269/10,600
- Ute: 338/374
- Woodbine: 1,625/1,459
Population for area counties
2020/2010
- Audubon County: 5,674/6,119
- Buena Vista County:
- 20,823/20,260
- Carroll County: 20,760/20,816
- Cass County: 13,127/13,956
- Cherokee County: 11,658/12,072
- Crawford County: 16,525/17,096
- Harrison County: 14,582/14,928
- Ida County: 7,005/7,089
- Monona County: 8,751/9,243
- Plymouth County: 25,698/24,986
- Pottawattamie County: 93,667/93,158
- Sac County: 9,814/10,350
- Shelby County: 11,746/12,167
- Woodbury County: 105,941/102,172
Race and Hispanic or Latino origin
Denison, 2020
- Total population: 8,373
- White alone: 3,988, 47.6%
- Black or African American alone: 348, 4.2%
- American Indian or Alaska Native alone: 142, 1.7%
- Asian alone: 272, 3.2%
- Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone: 0, 0.0%
- Some other race alone: 2,248, 26.6%
- Two or more races: 1,375, 16.4%
- Hispanic or Latino origin (any race); 4,153, 49.6%
- Not Hispanic or Latino: 4,220, 50.4%
Denison, 2010
- Total population: 8,298
- White alone: 5,861, 70.6%
- Black or African American alone: 190, 2.3%
- American Indian or Alaska Native alone: 46, 0.6%
- Asian alone: 84, 1.0%
- Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone: 15, 0.2%
- Some other race alone: 1,910, 23.0%
- Two or more races: 192, 2.3%
- Hispanic or Latino origin (any race); 3,490, 42.1%
- White alone, not Hispanic or Latino: 4,471, 53.9%
- Not Hispanic or Latino: 4,808, 57.9%
Crawford County, 2020
- Total population: 16,525
- White alone: 11,262, 68.2%
- Black or African American alone: 394, 2.4%
- American Indian or Alaska Native alone: 162, 1.0%
- Asian alone: 308, 1.9%
- Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone: 4, 0.0%
- Some other race alone: 2,633, 15.9%
- Two or more races: 1,762, 10.7%
- Hispanic or Latino origin (any race): 4,912, 29.7%
- Not Hispanic or Latino: 11,613, 70.3%
Population by township in Crawford County
Includes cities in townships
2020 figures only
- Boyer Township: 180
- Charter Oak Township: 695
- Denison Township: 8,753
- East Boyer Township: 413
- Goodrich Township: 325
- Hanover Township: 159
- Hayes Township: 230
- Iowa Township: 222
- Jackson Township: 138
- Milford Township: 406
- Morgan Township: 203
- Nishnabotna Township: 1,000
- Otter Creek Township: 1,237
- Paradise Township: 222
- Soldier Township: 253
- Stockholm Township: 172
- Union Township: 743
- Washington Township: 219
- Westside Township: 856
- Willow Township: 99
Denison population through the decades
- 1870: 326
- 1880: 1,441
- 1890: 1,782
- 1900: 2,771
- 1910: 3,133
- 1920: 3,581
- 1930: 3,905
- 1940: 4,361
- 1950: 4,554
- 1960: 4,930
- 1970: 6,218
- 1980: 6,675
- 1990: 6,604
- 2000: 7,339
- 2010: 8,298
- 2020: 8,373
Crawford County population through the decades