Census figures show population decline in Crawford County, slight increase in Denison

The 2020 census figures, released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau, show a population decrease in many area counties, including Crawford, which lost over 550 people from 2010 to 2020.

In western Iowa, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Cherokee, Harrison, Ida, Monona, Sac and Shelby counties also lost population. Buena Vista, Plymouth, Pottwattamie and Woodbury counties gained in numbers.

Denison grew by a count of 75, from 8,298 in 2010 to 8,373 in 2020.

Although the 2020 census may have not shown as big an increase for Denison as many had hoped, the trend is still upward.

The population of the city has increased every 10 years since the 1990 census, when the count was 6,604.

Before that, the population had increased every 10 years from 1870 (326) to 1980 (6,675).

The population for the 2020 census is based on the number of residents as of April 1, 2020.

Following are census figures for the cities in Crawford County, accessed through the State Data Center.

2020/2010