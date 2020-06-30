Census parade
Census parade

A parade of cars crisscrossed streets in Denison on Friday evening to remind people to fill out their 2020 Census Forms. The 2020 Census Drive-Thru Parade was organized by the Denison council of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). Photo by Gordon Wolf

