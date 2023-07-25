The Chamber and Development Council of Crawford County announced Friday, July 21, 2023, the appointment of Paul Plumb as its new executive director.

After an extensive search, the Chamber and Development Council’s hiring committee found Plumb to be a dynamic leader with a wealth of experience and a passion for community development.

Paul Plumb brings over 19 years of experience in the nonprofit sector and his background includes a successful tenure as a board member for the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. His diverse skillset includes management, sales, marketing strategy, communications, tourism and fundraising.

A native of Kirkman, Iowa, Plumb is no stranger to the region and its unique demographics. His work experience includes being the sales manager at Historic Arnolds Park, Inc. and most recently, their marketing director. Additionally, he has experience in small business ownership and management.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul Plumb as our executive director,” Stephanie Wiese, president of the Chamber and Development Council of Crawford County said in a news release. “His impressive track record and understanding of our community’s needs make him the perfect fit to lead our organization to new heights. Paul’s expertise will significantly strengthen local businesses and foster economic growth.”

Plumb will officially assume his position as the Chamber and Development Council’s executive director on Aug. 14, 2023. He expressed his enthusiasm about his new role.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to join the Chamber and Development Council of Crawford County,” Plumb said in the release. “I look forward to collaborating with community stakeholders, supporting existing businesses and promoting the quality of life that the residents of Crawford County enjoy.”