Mass of Christian Burial for Chance Trudell Niles, 37, of Denison, will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison.

Interment will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

He died Thursday, April 28.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Paz Niles, of Denison; his children, Trinity Niles, Aaron Niles, Carlos Gomez Paz and Jada Niles; his grandmother, Susan Niles, of Green Valley, Arizona; his mother, Lori Niles, of Sioux City; his father, Melvin Hardgraves, of Sioux City; and his siblings, Terrence Hardgraves, of Sioux City, Travis Hardgraves, of Sioux City, Kyle McGinty, of Sioux City, Jennifer Niles, of Omaha, Nebraska, Jasmine Niles, of Galva, Kalleigh Hanson, of Sioux City, Ali Niles, of Sioux City, Kerstyn Niles, of Sioux City, and Destynee Niles, of Sioux City.