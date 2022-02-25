Change of status; Galbraith to work full time at courthouse

As of July 1, Louise Galbraith will work full time at the Crawford County Courthouse as the Veterans Affairs director and General Relief administrator.

She has resigned her position with Rolling Hills Community Services Region effective June 30.

Although she has been a full-time county employee for the last 25 years, about 80% of her time has been contracted to Rolling Hills, for which she spent much of her time away from her office at the courthouse.

She covered three counties for the region, but now her time will be 100% focused on Crawford County.

On Tuesday, the Crawford County Board of Supervisors approved her change of status on a 5-0 vote.

“I want to say it’s an opportunity to retain a great employee of our county,” said Chairman Kyle Schultz. “What she brings to our veterans is huge.”

Galbraith told the supervisors that she was a little sad about leaving behind something she has done for 25 years – but she is confident Rolling Hills will continue to cover the county well.

She said she received a sign recently that making the change was the right thing to do.

A veteran planned to drop off paperwork at the VA office, but his wife told him to call first because Galbraith probably wouldn’t be in.

He took his chances and went to Denison anyway.

“And he said, ‘You just need to be here full time,’” Galbraith said. “I cried when he said that. It’s not the first time it’s happened where I get signs along the way, but it was confirmation that it’s what’s needed.”

“The time is right,” said Supervisor Jean Heiden. “I think it’s a good decision.”

She noted that Crawford County VA Administrative Assistant Donna Childress is retiring soon and Galbraith will be able to take on her duties.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg said he was glad, in a time of uncertainty about state mental health services, that the county could lock in a full-time employee who has best looked after county veterans and those in need of mental health services.

“Fate has a way of putting people in the right place at the right time,” Schultz said.

Galbraith told the Bulletin and Review that the VA Commission has been pushing for counties to hire full-time VA directors.

“Part of it is the level of training that we have to have to do our job for the Iowa Code,” she said. “It’s hard to get people to take a part-time job anymore and commit to that much training. We have to be nationally accredited or we don’t have a job.”

She said her training exceeds the Iowa Code requirements.

“Now I just get to put it all to use for my veterans,” she said.

“I’m a social worker at heart, but veterans are my passion. I’m very grateful that I have a county that supports that and sees value in serving veterans.”

She said all five of the supervisors have been extremely supportive.

Childress plans to retire sometime before July 1, she said.

“We will not be replacing her, but we will retain Donna as an employee after July 1, so if I am gone for vacation or training for more than a day, she will be here to answer phones and keep the van going and things like that,” Galbraith said. “I think I can handle it – but we’re going to keep an eye on things and see how it is.”

Starting July 1, Galbraith will be in the Crawford County VA office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.