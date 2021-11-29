Funeral services for Charlie Bandow, 79, of Denison, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
He died Sunday, November 28, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Survivors include a sister-in-law, Maxine Hansohn, of Bettendorf, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.