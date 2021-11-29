 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charlie Bandow
0 comments

Charlie Bandow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Funeral services for Charlie Bandow, 79, of Denison, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

He died Sunday, November 28, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Maxine Hansohn, of Bettendorf, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Related to this story

Most Popular

Muhlbauer drops out of campaign
Local

Muhlbauer drops out of campaign

  • Updated

Dave Muhlbauer, a farmer and former county supervisor from Manilla, announced he is ending his campaign for the U.S. Senate. Muhlbauer was one…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics