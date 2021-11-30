Charter Oak Public Library Book & Bake Sale is Sunday

Books, baked goods and “Bridges”
“Our goal is to make a little money to fund our book purchases and our summer reading program,” said Nancy Rosburg, librarian at the Charter Oak Public Library.
The Charter Oak Public Library Book & Bake Sale, which has been an annual December event for many years, returns this Sunday.
The books that will be for sale are those that have been withdrawn from circulation in the last year.
“We always have books for sale but we promote it more at this time simply because we have books that have to be taken off in a regular routine to make room for new books,” Rosburg said. “It’s a standard library operation and this just gives us a way to remind people that we have books available for sale.”
Individuals donate books that are put on the library’s shelves throughout the year; any duplicate books will go into the selection of books to be sold.
The purpose of the bake sale part of the event is to give people another reason to go to the library.
“Everyone likes food,” Rosburg said. “It gives them a way to take care of their sweet tooth.”
The library board provides the food and other items for the sale.
“We will have some other miscellaneous items for sale – some Christmas and just some regular things,” she said, “but anyone in the community is welcome and encouraged to donate something we can sell rather than just giving a cash donation. If they would prefer to bake cookies or bread or cakes and brownies, anything of that sort we can sell.”
Book donations are not needed for the sale because the library has plenty to sell, Rosburg said.
The library is trying something different with the food sale this year.
“We’re trying to do smaller portions - simply because not everyone can eat a loaf of bread in a few days,” Rosburg said. “It doesn’t have the preservatives as do the loaves of bread we buy at the grocery store.”
Forks will be provided so people may eat the food items at the library, if they choose.
Coffee and apple cider will be provided.
The event takes place on the same day as the Ron Kuhlmann Memorial Farm Toy Show and cookie and candy sales at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak.
“We’re trying to draw people to Charter Oak and hoping that each event will benefit the others, as well,” she said. “We’d like to show off the changes in the library and updates to the services we provide.”
The event will be an opportunity for the Charter Oak Public Library to show off a new program called “Bridges.”
“It’s a new program that we are just implementing and it’s something that not everyone knows about,” Rosburg said.
Library users can “check out” and download thousands of books and magazines to phones, tablets and computers through the program.
“There’s no cost to the library patrons but they do have to have a library card in order to get a number to use the bridges program,” she said.
“The library board and the Friends of the Library are paying all of the expenses.”
The Charter Oak Public Library Book & Bake will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 5.
Donations of food or other items for the sale may be taken to the library on Saturday, December 4, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. or by appointment; call 712-678-3425.
The Charter Oak Public Library is located at 461 Railroad Avenue in Charter Oak.