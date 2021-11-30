Charter Oak Public Library Book & Bake Sale is Sunday

“We will have some other miscellaneous items for sale – some Christmas and just some regular things,” she said, “but anyone in the community is welcome and encouraged to donate something we can sell rather than just giving a cash donation. If they would prefer to bake cookies or bread or cakes and brownies, anything of that sort we can sell.”

Book donations are not needed for the sale because the library has plenty to sell, Rosburg said.

The library is trying something different with the food sale this year.

“We’re trying to do smaller portions - simply because not everyone can eat a loaf of bread in a few days,” Rosburg said. “It doesn’t have the preservatives as do the loaves of bread we buy at the grocery store.”

Forks will be provided so people may eat the food items at the library, if they choose.

Coffee and apple cider will be provided.

The event takes place on the same day as the Ron Kuhlmann Memorial Farm Toy Show and cookie and candy sales at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak.