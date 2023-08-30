Earlier this year, the Charter Oak Public Library received notice that they had been chosen to be part of Iowa Total Care’s 100 Libraries in Iowa Literacy Program, a literacy program being gifted to only 100 libraries across the state.

By being chosen for this program, the library was awarded a $500 Amazon card and a literacy toolkit to support our kids’ literacy advancement. Since reading is important for childhood development, Iowa Total Care took this opportunity to improve our students’ reading habits.

Literacy is important as studies show that people with higher levels of education tend to live longer, healthier lives. This means access to educational and literacy tools is a Social Determinant of Health. The 100 Libraries Literacy Programs provides your kids with greater access to literacy resources and healthier futures.

The library used the $500 donation to purchase 39 new books of their choice from Amazon to support their existing reading program and the children’s library. A full list of the books is available at the library.

The toolkit included green-cloth tote bags, table signs and posters that were used during the library’s Summer Reading Program events. Families were encouraged to fill up the bag with books to read to their kids at home. The library added bookmarks, several free books, pencils and, of course, a couple of sweet treats to the bags that were handed out to every child who attended the programs.

Iowa Total Care provides Medicaid healthcare coverage to eligible individuals in Iowa. They are dedicated to improving the health of the community, one person at a time. This year, one of their biggest initiatives was childhood literacy development and that is why they shared this program with the Charter Oak Public Library.

Iowa Total Care promotes Doc’s Kids Club, which is a free program for kids 10 and younger that promotes childhood literacy. A child does not have to be an Iowa Total Care member but does have to live in the state of Iowa. Each member that joins will receive an activity book, sticker, poster and a monthly newsletter with fun activities and kid-friendly recipes. To join, just scan the QR code that was shown on the informational flyers in the bags.

We hope that each of the children who attended any of the summer programs will come back to the library and fill their bags with some of these new books. Parents, grandparents, guardians and older sibling are encouraged to bring the kids in your family to the library as one can never set too many good examples.