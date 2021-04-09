Students in Jodi Muhlbauer’s fifth grade class at Broadway Elementary School in Denison participated in the Crawford County Supervisors’ signing of the 2021 Child Abuse Prevention Month proclamation on Tuesday. The students attended via Zoom; each took a turn reading part of the proclamation.

The proclamation states:

Whereas, our children are our most valuable resource and will shape the future of Crawford County;

Whereas child abuse and neglect directly harms children and increases the likelihood of long­ term physical and mental health problems, alcohol and substance abuse, continued family violence and criminal behavior;

Whereas, children suffering from child abuse are more likely to: engage in risky behavior, perform poorly in school, develop unhealthy relationships, suffer from depression, attempt suicide, and express violent aggression, and

Whereas, only $1 is spent on preventing child abuse in Iowa for every $50 spent on treating it; and