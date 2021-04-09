Students in Jodi Muhlbauer’s fifth grade class at Broadway Elementary School in Denison participated in the Crawford County Supervisors’ signing of the 2021 Child Abuse Prevention Month proclamation on Tuesday. The students attended via Zoom; each took a turn reading part of the proclamation.
The proclamation states:
Whereas, our children are our most valuable resource and will shape the future of Crawford County;
Whereas child abuse and neglect directly harms children and increases the likelihood of long term physical and mental health problems, alcohol and substance abuse, continued family violence and criminal behavior;
Whereas, children suffering from child abuse are more likely to: engage in risky behavior, perform poorly in school, develop unhealthy relationships, suffer from depression, attempt suicide, and express violent aggression, and
Whereas, only $1 is spent on preventing child abuse in Iowa for every $50 spent on treating it; and
Whereas, Iowa is leading research efforts to better understand the negative long-term outcomes of child abuse and neglect among adults through the Adverse Childhood Experiences study (ACEs), which shows that poor physical health, mental health, and financial health in adulthood is attributed to adverse experiences in childhood, including abuse and neglect; and
Whereas, the risk of child abuse is reduced through strong social supports for adults and children; and
Whereas, research shows that the presence of one caring relationship in a child’s life mitigates negative outcomes and reduces risk factors, resulting in better physical health, mental health, and financial health; and
Whereas, positive social supports for children and adults are key factors to improving social well-being in Iowa; and
Whereas, the Connections Matter® initiative supported by Crawford County Child Abuse Prevention Council promotes the development of positive social supports and communicates the healing power of relationships in children’s development and the community’s growth; and
Now Therefore, we the Crawford County Supervisors, do hereby proclaim April 2021 as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Crawford County and urge all citizens in our community to increase their participation in building caring connections with families, thereby preventing child abuse and strengthening the community in which we live.