Children can shop for parents and others and learn about giving at “Giving Workshop”

Children are invited to go to the fellowship hall at the First United Methodist Church just one block south of downtown Denison for the “Giving Workshop,” a time to browse for gifts for parents or siblings among gently-used items that have been donated, as well as a time to complete a make-and-take craft or crafts, decorate and eat a Christmas cookie, and enjoy cocoa.
The location close to downtown makes it convenient for parents to drop their kids off at the church and head downtown for some Christmas shopping.
Children only need a quarter for each gently used item they select and a quarter for each craft they make.
Cookies and cocoa will be supplied by the church.
Kathy Struck said the church’s mission committee, of which she is a member, is always looking for ways to do outreach events for the community.
“We want people to know that the church building is a place to come for a number of events, not just for services on Sunday,” she said.
The event is called a “giving” workshop because it’s important to give at all times, and especially at Christmastime, said Struck.
“It isn’t all about getting gifts,” she explained. “It’s about spreading love to others and brightening up other people’s days.”
The quarter for each item purchased and each craft made is to give the children pride of ownership and the experience of shopping on their own for others and to make crafts as gifts.
Struck said the idea for the “Giving Workshop” stems from the time her daughter, Libby, would go to the church in Dunlap, where the Strucks lived at the time. The church had a variety of gently used items in a room for children to buy, crafts to make and a gift-wrapping table so the kids could take something home to mom or dad or grandma or grandpa. Struck said Libby enjoyed that.
When fliers were sent home with children who attended the Monday Funday at the church in November, Struck said they were excited about the idea of shopping and making crafts.
Examples of the gently-used items that people have been donating for the “Giving Workshop” are knick-knacks, socks, hats and gloves, shopping bags, nice toys (to give to siblings) coloring books, DVDs and similar items.
Struck said one person brought in perfume and lotions that had never been used.
“People are bringing in really nice items,” she said.
Eight different craft stations will be set up.
Children won’t be able to do all of the crafts, but it will be a craft that can go home with them right away, Struck said.
To help with social distancing, the craft tables will be set up in a “U” shape. Children will be on the outside of the “U” and helpers on the inside.
Children must wear masks and social distance. Hand sanitizer will be available.
A gift-wrapping table will be set up. Most of the wrapping will be bags with tissue paper, Struck explained. Bubble wrap will also be available for the more fragile gifts.
- Giving Workshop
- For children preschool-5th grade
- Saturday, December 12, 1-4 p.m.
- First United Methodist Church
- 113 South 14th Street, Denison
- 25 cents per item purchased and per craft made
- Cookies and cocoa supplied by the church
- Masks and social distancing required