Children can shop for parents and others and learn about giving at “Giving Workshop”

The quarter for each item purchased and each craft made is to give the children pride of ownership and the experience of shopping on their own for others and to make crafts as gifts.

Struck said the idea for the “Giving Workshop” stems from the time her daughter, Libby, would go to the church in Dunlap, where the Strucks lived at the time. The church had a variety of gently used items in a room for children to buy, crafts to make and a gift-wrapping table so the kids could take something home to mom or dad or grandma or grandpa. Struck said Libby enjoyed that.

When fliers were sent home with children who attended the Monday Funday at the church in November, Struck said they were excited about the idea of shopping and making crafts.

Examples of the gently-used items that people have been donating for the “Giving Workshop” are knick-knacks, socks, hats and gloves, shopping bags, nice toys (to give to siblings) coloring books, DVDs and similar items.

Struck said one person brought in perfume and lotions that had never been used.

“People are bringing in really nice items,” she said.

Eight different craft stations will be set up.