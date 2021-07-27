Christmas garland, uptown improvement, DCI letter and thank you part of mayor’s comments

Soseman shared an excerpt from a letter she received from the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) pertaining to the search on June 25 and 26 for Mackenzie Godden, of Denison. The mayor reported that the DCI official who wrote the letter was informed by Dan Schaffer (police chief) and Duane Zenk of the detailed work that had taken place during the night of June 25 and that Fire Chief Cory Snowgren had just stepped off the job after being there all night. Soseman quoted the letter: “The fire department, specifically Duane Zenk, were excellent partners and resources in looking for Kenzie. Chief Zenk was open and welcomed suggestion and implemented them into his search teams and volunteers.” This was one of the best collaborative and coordinated search efforts he had been a part of, said Soseman, who again thanked all involved in the search.