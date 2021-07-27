Christmas garland, uptown improvement, DCI letter and thank you part of mayor’s comments

During her report to the city council last week, Denison Mayor Pam Soseman spoke on a number of topics, as follow.
She was handed a thank-you note from Taylor Borkowski in appreciation of the city council’s support for the successful Hot Summer Nights event that took place on east Broadway on July 15. Soseman added that she met someone at Walmart who was happy that the event took place and wanted the event to take place again.
Soseman met with the Christmas Committee, which is hoping to move forward with the purchase of garland for Avenue C as part of a staggered flow of Christmas ornament purchases in the city. “We’re working on getting quotes from three companies,” she said. “Right now the problem they’re having is a shortage, like everything else, so sometimes the quote is good for only seven days. That is the obstacle we’re trying to jump through right now.” She added she reached out to a company that had a direct mailer and asked for that company’s catalog.
Soseman met via Zoom with Matt Powell and Josh Thurman with Destination by Design, the company hired by the Denison Uptown Revitalization Committee to help focus on a rebranding effort for the community. The mayor said Powell and Thurman are in the process of rephasing Phases 1, 2 and 3 with the committee. “The last time we did all of Phase 1 and part of 2, so we’re going to start in the middle of 2 and they rephase us again and shoot us a price before we move forward,” she said.
Soseman shared an excerpt from a letter she received from the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) pertaining to the search on June 25 and 26 for Mackenzie Godden, of Denison. The mayor reported that the DCI official who wrote the letter was informed by Dan Schaffer (police chief) and Duane Zenk of the detailed work that had taken place during the night of June 25 and that Fire Chief Cory Snowgren had just stepped off the job after being there all night. Soseman quoted the letter: “The fire department, specifically Duane Zenk, were excellent partners and resources in looking for Kenzie. Chief Zenk was open and welcomed suggestion and implemented them into his search teams and volunteers.” This was one of the best collaborative and coordinated search efforts he had been a part of, said Soseman, who again thanked all involved in the search.