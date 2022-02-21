Funeral services for Cindy Feddersen, 63, of Denison, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, February 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Sunday, February 20.