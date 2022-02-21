Funeral services for Cindy Feddersen, 63, of Denison, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, February 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
She died Sunday, February 20.
Survivors include her husband, John M. Feddersen, of Denison; and siblings, Mark Feller, of Denison, Pam Ehlers, of Dunlap, and Lisa Arnold, of Valdosta, Georgia.