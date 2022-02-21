 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cindy Feddersen

  • 0

Funeral services for Cindy Feddersen, 63, of Denison, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, February 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Sunday, February 20.

Survivors include her husband, John M. Feddersen, of Denison; and siblings, Mark Feller, of Denison, Pam Ehlers, of Dunlap, and Lisa Arnold, of Valdosta, Georgia.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Emma Lou McComb

A funeral service for Emma Lou McComb, 89, formerly of Vail, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 18, at Grace Church in Denison.

Lavern Wessel

Funeral services for Lavern Wessel, 96, of Ricketts, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Soldier …

Nancy Werneburg

Funeral services for Nancy Werneburg, 62, of Ida Grove, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 21, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison w…

Caroline Dent

Funeral services for Caroline Dent, 92, of Irwin, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, February 18, at the United Methodist Church in Irwin wi…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

The Carnival of Viareggio in Italy resumes after COVID disruption