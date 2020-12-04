City certifies $208,817 in new tax increment financing

The last amount also pertains to the Denison Housing Development agreement. City Clerk Lisa Koch explained that last year her understanding was that Denison Housing Development was going to ask for the entire amount ($149,280) in the current fiscal year but instead is asking for payments per unit as each housing unit is completed. Since the $149,280 had already been requested from TIF funds for FY20-21, the TIF asking for FY21-22 was decreased by the $149,280 and only the bond payment for the 2020 general obligation bond for FY21-22 is being requested.