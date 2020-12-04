City certifies $208,817 in new tax increment financing

The City of Denison certified new tax increment financing (TIF) of $208,817 for fiscal year 2021-2022.
That amount represents the following.
• $158,817 for a 2020 bond issue connected with an agreement the city has with Denison Housing Development LLC for a housing development along North 16th Street.
• $50,000 for an economic grant to the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County connected to Ignite Denison, a project to transform the Denison Community Room into offices for the CDC and for business incubator/accelerator space.
The city’s TIF documents also list the bond payments that will be paid by TIF in fiscal year 2021-2022. The total payment from TIF is projected to be $154,915.
That figure is broken down by the following amounts.
• $60,850 on a 2014 general obligation bond
• $10,162 on a 2015 general obligation bond
• $91,586 on a 2020 general obligation bond that was issued to refund a 2011 bond in order to save interest expenses
• $91,597 for a 2020 general obligation bond for the Denison Housing Development agreement
• $50,000 for the economic development grant to the CDC
• A deduction of $149,280
The last amount also pertains to the Denison Housing Development agreement. City Clerk Lisa Koch explained that last year her understanding was that Denison Housing Development was going to ask for the entire amount ($149,280) in the current fiscal year but instead is asking for payments per unit as each housing unit is completed. Since the $149,280 had already been requested from TIF funds for FY20-21, the TIF asking for FY21-22 was decreased by the $149,280 and only the bond payment for the 2020 general obligation bond for FY21-22 is being requested.
The city will also decertify $5,863 worth of TIF in the next fiscal year. This amount is from $135 in interest earned in fiscal year 2019-2020, and $5,728 from the interest savings on the 2011 bond that was refunded.