City council gets more specific with code language to allow non-resident on Parks and Recreation Commission

Upon suggestion from Jennifer Smith, an attorney in Denison, the city council tabled an agenda item to amend Chapter 25 of the city code at its October 5 meeting.
The amendment would have allowed one person who lives outside the city limits to be appointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission.
During the public forum portion of the October 5 meeting, Smith said she was concerned that someone who doesn’t live in Denison, who may not have any motivation to care about the parks in the community, could potentially serve on the Parks and Recreation Commission. She also posted on her own Facebook to ask people to contact their council members.
She later learned that Jake Segebart, a current Parks and Recreation Board member, had moved just outside the city limits and asked the city if he could continue to serve on the board. Smith later said that everyone knows that Segebart is serving the board well.
However, Smith said the language in the draft of the ordinance amendment that council was considering is too broad.
That language is “Any resident of the City who is 18 years of age or over is eligible for membership on the Commission; however, the City may appoint one person to serve on the Commission who is a non-resident of the City of Denison, Iowa.”
The last half of the paragraph is the part that was added to the code.
Smith pointed out that people who live in other communities may not drive through the Denison parks and are not subject, as city property taxpayers are, to ramifications of decisions made by the Parks and Recreation Commission.
She continued that she spoke with Segebart and said her solution would be to make sure that a non-resident has some financial stake in the community.
Segebart has a business and commercial property in Denison.
“There’s good rationale for amending the code but it needs to be done in a smart way,” Smith said.
Later in the meeting, Smith suggested adding language that allows a person who owns residential or commercial property in the city or has an ownership interest in any business which holds title to residential or commercial property in the city, to serve on the Parks and Recreation Commission.
She explained adding the ownership interest language covers business owners who hold property under a corporate name.
Smith added that she had looked at other sections of city code that pertain to the appointment of volunteers to the city’s boards and commissions and found that each one has different wording for requirements. She said this should be cleaned up, and offered her assistance.
A reason Smith gave for cleaning up the code is that if a court was called on to interpret the code, it would have to determine a distinction between Denison code that, for example, specifies a “bona fide resident” compared to a “resident.”
The code for the library board of trustees says, “Only bona fide citizens and residents of the City, male or female, 18 years of age or over, are eligible to membership of the Board of Library Trustees.”
The discussion extended into a need for people interested in serving on the city’s boards and commission to fill out an application that can be found on the city’s website at wwwe.denisonia.com.
City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said he would get together with Smith on the language for changes to the code.
The city council will take up a new amendment to the code on the Parks and Recreation Commission at this Tuesday’s meeting.
If the amendment is approved, the Parks and Recreation Commission would become the third city board on which one non-resident can be a member. The others are the Airport Commission and the Community Housing Agency.
Two non-residents can be members of the Boulders Conference Center Commission.
The Planning and Zoning Commission, Denison Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees, Norelius Community Library Board and the Tourism Board are limited to in-town residents.