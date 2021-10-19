City council gets more specific with code language to allow non-resident on Parks and Recreation Commission

Upon suggestion from Jennifer Smith, an attorney in Denison, the city council tabled an agenda item to amend Chapter 25 of the city code at its October 5 meeting.

The amendment would have allowed one person who lives outside the city limits to be appointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission.

During the public forum portion of the October 5 meeting, Smith said she was concerned that someone who doesn’t live in Denison, who may not have any motivation to care about the parks in the community, could potentially serve on the Parks and Recreation Commission. She also posted on her own Facebook to ask people to contact their council members.

She later learned that Jake Segebart, a current Parks and Recreation Board member, had moved just outside the city limits and asked the city if he could continue to serve on the board. Smith later said that everyone knows that Segebart is serving the board well.

However, Smith said the language in the draft of the ordinance amendment that council was considering is too broad.

That language is “Any resident of the City who is 18 years of age or over is eligible for membership on the Commission; however, the City may appoint one person to serve on the Commission who is a non-resident of the City of Denison, Iowa.”