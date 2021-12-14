City of Denison gives OK for golf course to sublet restaurant and bar

The Denison City Council agreed on Tuesday to allow the Majestic Hills Golf Course to sublet the restaurant and bar located in the lower level of the city-owned Boulders Conference Center.

The city has allowed Majestic Hills Golf Course to sublet the restaurant and bar in the past.

This time it will be to Chris Polley’s business, Buck Snort, which also operates a restaurant in uptown Denison.

Under Polley’s operation, the restaurant and bar will be named Bogey’s Grille.

Polley will get his own liquor license for the restaurant and bar.

Councilman Corey Curnyn, who is the council’s liaison for Boulders Conference Center, said he had been contacted by Rollie Wiebers, with the golf course board, about the subletting arrangement within the past month.

Curnyn said once Polley gets his liquor license, the city would need a separate agreement, the same as it now has with the golf course board.

Among other language, the agreement says that the city receives 9.99% of the alcohol sales, and Polley would be in charge of providing staff to events at the conference center at which alcohol is served.

Laura Matthews, whose company manages the conference center portion of Boulders, will work with Polley on the inventory of alcohol and other items of the agreement, said Curnyn.

Maintenance of the bathrooms in the lower level of Boulder Conference Center was also addressed.

Polley said the maintenance of the bathrooms would be solely his responsibility during the four months that the golf course is not in operation. During the other eight months, Polley’s business and the golf course would split the responsibility and cost of maintaining the bathrooms.

Lease payments to the city would still come from the golf course board.

For the purposes of approving the liquor license, the city will need a copy of the sublease agreement between the golf course board and Polley to confirm that Polley’s company has control of the premises.

The council also wants City Attorney Matt Brick to review the sublease agreement.

Polley said he hadn’t yet filed for a liquor license, pending the city’s approval of the sublease agreement. He said until that transition takes place, the golf course is still the operator of the restaurant and bar.

Polley said the menu will be different than the menu that had been offered before under the former management and name, The Grille at Majestic Hills.

Dinner offerings will include prime rib, ribeyes, catfish, walleye, fillet, pork chops and similar entrees.

Casual sandwiches and burgers will also be available.

Polley added that Bogey’s Grille will always offer a faster, grab-and-go style of cold sandwich, salad or wrap for those who have a limited time frame. That special will be featured daily at the top of the menu.

An opening date has not been determined yet. The opening will be announced in the future.