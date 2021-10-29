City of Denison looks at city manager succession plan

Denison City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford says he will retire July 16 next year, 10 years after he was hired by the city.
His forecast departure led to more discussion at the city council’s planning session last week about a succession plan.
It is not the first time the council has discussed finding a new city manager. Crawford has talked about his retirement before.
Mayor Pam Soseman Council supplied members with a document she believes lays out good guidelines for a new city manager.
“But I think to further the discussion we have to look at whether we are going to hire a replacement for Terry (Crawford) as city manager/city engineer or if we’re just going to go forward with a city manager or city administrator,” Soseman said.
The difficulty of finding a certified engineer who is interest in becoming a city manager has been discussed in the past, as well the issue of having adequate time to do both jobs.
Councilman John Granzen said the city manager or city administrator and the city engineer should be separate jobs, not a combined position.
“As much as Terry (Crawford) tries, things fall through the cracks; things don’t get really done. Engineering side, we’re fine,” Granzen said.
“I think the city manager side is the side we lack on at this point. I think a full-time city manager would keep track of everybody and everything. It’s just a better fit. This was a good idea when they did it, or the idea behind it was good but I don’t think it worked out,” he added.
Prior to being hired as city manager, Crawford was principal engineer and vice president of Sundquist Engineering in Denison, positions he had to give up when was hired by the city. Crawford is the first individual hired by the city to fill both the city manager and city engineer duties.
The city has also paid for some services from private engineering firms, including Sundquist.
Crawford explained that when a street project is being developed, the survey and drafting and construction staking and inspection – the non-professional engineering parts - are done by technicians from engineering firms.
A true comparison of what the city paid for engineering prior to Crawford’s hiring and after Crawford’s hiring is difficult to determine, a point brought up by Councilwoman Jessica Garcia and affirmed by City Clerk Lisa Koch. That is because some of the engineering expenses have been paid through revenue sources such as grants and can’t be included if a true comparison were to be made.
Looking forward, the council wondered how to fill the engineering needs of the city.
Council members discussed contracting an engineering firm on an annual basis, in much the same way the city hires its attorney services.
Councilman Dustin Logan asked Crawford what level of city engineer, in terms of time, he believes is warranted.
Crawford responded there are years when a full-time city engineer is warranted.
“This year we didn’t have as many engineering projects going on, but even if I wanted to I couldn’t have covered the airport (engineering) by myself because there are five engineers on that,” he continued.
Crawford said he could provide some worksheets to show what the city engineer saves the city by being under the city’s employ rather than being a paid consultant.
He further commented that what the city spends for engineering by employing him would be about one-third of what would be spent if the city’s engineering needs were all contracted.
A committee of two council members and Soseman will begin meeting to head toward the hiring of a new city manager.
“If we are going to start looking we need to start looking now,” Granzen commented. “We can’t wait a month or two because it’s going to take a while.”
Logan added that Crawford’s involvement with the committee would be helpful and asked if he could write a job scope. Crawford said the committee could reach out to him for input as far as what the city engineer does and that it wouldn’t be that difficult to write a job scope.
“Hopefully within a month or so we can have our recommendations to the council,” said Soseman.
“It would be nice to start looking by the first of the year, or hire someone to do the looking,” added Granzen.
Councilman Corey Curnyn, who attended the meeting by phone, said that sometime in the future the engineering should go out for bids. He said Sundquist does a good job but suggested that a bidding process would help the city know that it is getting the most bang for its buck. He listed a number of other firms based within an hour of Denison.
Logan also mentioned getting bids to contract with an engineering firm, which he said would prevent any slowdown on projects.