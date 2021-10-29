City of Denison looks at city manager succession plan

Council members discussed contracting an engineering firm on an annual basis, in much the same way the city hires its attorney services.

Councilman Dustin Logan asked Crawford what level of city engineer, in terms of time, he believes is warranted.

Crawford responded there are years when a full-time city engineer is warranted.

“This year we didn’t have as many engineering projects going on, but even if I wanted to I couldn’t have covered the airport (engineering) by myself because there are five engineers on that,” he continued.

Crawford said he could provide some worksheets to show what the city engineer saves the city by being under the city’s employ rather than being a paid consultant.

He further commented that what the city spends for engineering by employing him would be about one-third of what would be spent if the city’s engineering needs were all contracted.

A committee of two council members and Soseman will begin meeting to head toward the hiring of a new city manager.

“If we are going to start looking we need to start looking now,” Granzen commented. “We can’t wait a month or two because it’s going to take a while.”