 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Denison pens contract renewal with Carroll Refuse Service
0 comments

City of Denison pens contract renewal with Carroll Refuse Service

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After a few back-and-forth offers, the City of Denison approved a contract renewal with its contracted solid waste collector, Carroll Refuse Service, last week Tuesday.

Part of the agreement was the increase Carroll Refuse Service would receive for the five-year contract extension.

The city council offered, and Carroll Refuse Service agreed, to a 25 cent per container increase in the first and third years of the contract.

Carroll Refuse had earlier proposed a 25 cent increase on July 1 in each of the five years of the contract, and before that proposed a 50 cent increase in the first and third years.

The current contract with Carroll Refuse will expire on June 30, the end of the fiscal year.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Related to this story

Most Popular

Now a 3-way stop
Local

Now a 3-way stop

Stop signs have been posted for north- and southbound traffic on North 24th Street in Denison and for eastbound traffic on 6th Avenue North, m…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics