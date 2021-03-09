City of Denison pens contract renewal with Carroll Refuse Service

After a few back-and-forth offers, the City of Denison approved a contract renewal with its contracted solid waste collector, Carroll Refuse Service, last week Tuesday.

Part of the agreement was the increase Carroll Refuse Service would receive for the five-year contract extension.

The city council offered, and Carroll Refuse Service agreed, to a 25 cent per container increase in the first and third years of the contract.

Carroll Refuse had earlier proposed a 25 cent increase on July 1 in each of the five years of the contract, and before that proposed a 50 cent increase in the first and third years.