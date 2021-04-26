City of Denison publishes notice to fill Loeschen’s council vacancy by appointment

Those interested encouraged to contact city hall
On May 1, David Loeschen, the Ward 1 councilmember on the Denison City Council, will officially end his duties. He announced his resignation at the April 6 city council meeting. He and his wife, Debra, are moving to Lincoln, Nebraska, to be closer to family.
On Tuesday, the city council approved the publication of the intent to fill the vacant portion of Loeschen’s council term by appointment at the council’s May 4 meeting, at 5 p.m.
The notice is published on Page 10 in today’s Denison Review.
Loeschen’s term will expire at the end of this year.
Those interested in being considered for appointment should call city hall at 712-263-3134 or contact the city clerk at Denison City Hall, 111 North Main.
At the April 6 council meeting, Mayor Pam Soseman said those interested could send a letter to city hall.
Under Iowa law (Code Section 372.13), electors of the city have the option of filing a petition requiring the vacancy to be filled by a special election.
The petition must be filed within 14 days after the publication of the intent to fill the vacancy by appointment or 14 days after the appointment is made by the city council, whichever is later.
Loeschen retired as senior pastor of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison in July 2019 but has remained as an associate pastor.
He has served on the Denison City Council since November 2015 after he ran unopposed as a write-in candidate for the Ward 1 council seat in the November 3, 2015, municipal election. The seat had been vacated that fall by Pete Rodriguez, who moved from the city. Loeschen served the remainder of that term, which was just more than two years, and was re-elected in November 2017.
During the mayor’s report at Tuesday’s meeting, Soseman wished Loeschen well and thanked him for his service to the City of Denison.
“It’s been my honor and privilege to serve with all of you,” Loeschen responded. “It’s been enriching and adventurous. I thank you for the opportunity. It’s been a real joy.”
“You did the city well, especially through the trying times we had,” said John Granzen, the council member who sits to the left of Loeschen at the council table. “You were the one reasonable voice we could look to, to get at least some kind of guidance from.”
Loeschen wished progressive and peaceful opportunities going forward, to build on what the council has done so far.
“A lot of really good things are going on,” he said. “Keep up the good work, and God’s blessings.”