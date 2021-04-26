City of Denison publishes notice to fill Loeschen’s council vacancy by appointment

Loeschen retired as senior pastor of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison in July 2019 but has remained as an associate pastor.

He has served on the Denison City Council since November 2015 after he ran unopposed as a write-in candidate for the Ward 1 council seat in the November 3, 2015, municipal election. The seat had been vacated that fall by Pete Rodriguez, who moved from the city. Loeschen served the remainder of that term, which was just more than two years, and was re-elected in November 2017.

During the mayor’s report at Tuesday’s meeting, Soseman wished Loeschen well and thanked him for his service to the City of Denison.

“It’s been my honor and privilege to serve with all of you,” Loeschen responded. “It’s been enriching and adventurous. I thank you for the opportunity. It’s been a real joy.”

“You did the city well, especially through the trying times we had,” said John Granzen, the council member who sits to the left of Loeschen at the council table. “You were the one reasonable voice we could look to, to get at least some kind of guidance from.”

Loeschen wished progressive and peaceful opportunities going forward, to build on what the council has done so far.