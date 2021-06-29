City reminds regulations on use of novelty fireworks; consumer fireworks banned

Fireworks are available for purchase at various places throughout Denison. City hall would like to remind that residents cannot use or explode consumer fireworks inside city limits. The use and sale of fireworks is in Chapter 50.15 of the Code of Ordinances in the city of Denison. Citizens can enjoy novelty fireworks (see definition below), subject to the following safety restrictions.

• No person under 18 shall discharge novelty fireworks without direct supervision of a parent or legal guardian.

• Novelty fireworks can only be discharged on a homeowner’s property or where consent has been expressly given. A person or responsible party with control of the private property shall be presumed to have consented to display of fireworks on the property or adjacent way if law enforcement or fire officials observe and document existence of the remnants of unlawful fireworks on the premises indicative of the use or display of such fireworks.

• Novelty fireworks shall not be discharged on City-owned or public property.

• Novelty fireworks shall not be discharged by persons showing visible signs of, or who are determined to be, intoxicated or under the influence of a drug or narcotic.