City sidewalks improve connectivity and encourage walking in Denison. However, when sidewalks are blocked, pedestrians have a difficult time travelling throughout the city.

The City of Denison has received several complaints about vehicles parked on or across sidewalks. They would like to remind residents that vehicles cannot be parked in the following areas, according to Chapter 68.06(4) of the Denison Municipal City Code:

• Sidewalks. On or across a sidewalk.

• Driveway. In front of a public or private driveway.

• Crosswalk. On a crosswalk.

• Mailboxes. Within 20 feet on either side of a mailbox placed and equipped to permit delivering mail from vehicles on the roadway.

• Intersection. Within an intersection or within 10 feet of an intersection of any street or alley.

• Fire hydrant. Within five feet of a fire hydrant.

• Stop sign or signal. Within 10 feet upon the approach to any flashing beacon, stop or yield sign, or traffic control signal located at the side of a roadway.

• In more than one space. In any designated parking space with any part of the vehicle occupying more than one such space or protruding beyond the markings of such space.

Another source of complaints is vehicles parked on dirt, rock and grass areas between the lot line and curb areas. According to Chapter 68.07(1) of the Denison Municipal City Code, vehicles cannot be parked between the lot line and curb line unless the area is paved with Portland cement concrete or asphaltic concrete.

The City will begin enforcement of these parking violations on Monday, May 15, 2023.