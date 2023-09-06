Kid’s Kastle, the popular playground for area youth located at Washington Park in the heart of Denison, has lost its siege with an unstoppable enemy — time.

Mounting safety concerns with the wooden playground forced the city of Denison to proceed with the demolition of the equipment on Aug. 21. The demolition project was overseen by the Denison Public Works Department, with the assistance of Ten Point Construction and the Crawford County Secondary Roads Department.

“Washington Park is the most used park in the city,” Denison City Clerk Jodie Flaherty said. “The playground has been an ongoing concern for the city, but no one knew the extent of the damage and that it needed to be demolished.”

However, that changed when the Loss Control Department of the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool recently completed an inspection of all the city facilities in Denison. ICAP is the insurance provider for the city.

During the inspection of Washington Park, serious safety concerns were discovered at the playground, prompting ICAP to recommend shutting down that area of the park and start the demolition process immediately.

A press release issued by the city of Denison said the safety hazards included deteriorated wooden support poles, nails protruding from wood, missing railings, tripping hazards caused by warped boards, the potential for entrapment of a child’s head on the tube slide and potential strangulation hazards at slide entry points.

Although the area where the Kid’s Kastle was located was closed to the public, Flaherty said the rest of Washington Park and its amenities remain open. The park features two covered shelters, a double basketball court and a bandshell.

“There are also several events held at the park by community members and various local organizations,” Flaherty said.

The Denison Parks and Recreation Commission met Aug. 21 at Denison City Hall to review the playground situation. The commission voted to recommend the Denison City Council issue requests for proposal for a new playground at Washington Park.

During a special meeting Aug. 22, the Denison City Council approved the recommendation. Sam Ellis, the interim director of the Denison Parks and Recreation Commission, was directed to send the requests to approximately 10 companies.

“The city is open to ideas at this point. The requests for proposal are due Sept. 18,” Flaherty said.

Along with the requests for proposal on the playground equipment, the council has also requested the city’s engineering firm, Beck Engineering, draft a master plan for improvements at Washington Park.

“These would be two different projects. The master plan would cover the entire park and be completed in phases. The proposals for the playground would be one phase of that overall project,” Flaherty said.